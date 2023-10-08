Meghan Markle set out for 'big future' in politics since she was a kid

Meghan Markle is believed to be "well suited" for politics due to her ability to "talk through to power."

Royal expert Tess Dunlop explained that the Duchess of Sussex might be eyeing a successful future in the profession after it was rumored that she was taking over the vacant Senate hot seat following the death of Dianne Feinstein last week.

She recounted Meghan's stint at 11-year-old after she wrote a letter to Procter & Gamble against their sexist commercial, noting, "Even at the age of 11, she was telling the world about equality and gender equality."

The historian pointed out Meghan's time in the Royal Family after marrying Prince Harry in 2018, claiming that her unhappiness within the family stemmed from the lack of liberty to "have a voice."

"She very much sees herself as a woman who likes to talk through to power, we know that she did that within the Royal Family, whether you approve of the style in which she did it or not," said Dunlop.

She went on to explain that the mom of two is driven from the "idea of belonging," "pushing the envelope forward," hence noting, "If she plays her cards right, she potentially has a big future."

"Once all the dust settles around them, moaning about the Royal Family or whatever, I think she can move forward on her own terms, she's got very big celebrities and a potentially large reach", the royal expert concluded.