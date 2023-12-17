Meghan Markle left Prince Harry 'roaring' over Christmas gift

File Footage

Meghan Markle’s surprise gift to Prince Harry left the Duke of Sussex ‘roaring’ in laughter.



Writing in his memoir Spare, he recalled spending his first Christmas with Meghan the US since stepping down from their position as working royals and shared how special it was due to the side-splitting gift that his wife got him.

"It was Christmas Eve. We FaceTimed with several friends, including a few in Britain. We watched Archie running around the tree. And we opened presents. Keeping to the Windsor family tradition."

Detailing the hilarious gift the Suits actress gave him, Prince Harry revealed it to be a Christmas ornament that looked exactly like his late grandmother Queen Elizabeth II.

Harry continued: "One present was a little Christmas ornament of… the Queen! I roared. What the—? Meg had spotted it in a local store and thought I might like it.

"I held it to the light. It was Granny’s face to a T. I hung it on an eye-level branch. It made me happy to see her there."

"But then Archie, playing around the tree, jostled the stand, shook the tree, and Granny fell. I heard a smash and turned. Pieces lay all over the floor.

"Archie ran and grabbed a spray bottle. For some reason he thought spraying water on the broken pieces would fix it. Meg said: No, Archie, no — do not spray Gan-Gan! I grabbed a dustpan and swept up the pieces, all the while thinking: This is weird."