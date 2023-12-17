Meghan Markle shares Archie was disappointed over unfulfilled £8,000 camera wish

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, disclosed that her four-year-old son, Archie, has developed a new hobby—photography.

The Duchess shared the news during a post-screening chat for the short film, The After, with filmmaker Misan Harriman and actor David Oyelowo.



According to Meghan, her friend Misan has been teaching Archie about photography, sparking inspiration in the young royal.

Meghan affectionately shared, "Our four-and-a-half-year-old son – he would say 'I'm not four, I'm four and a half' – Misan was showing him how to do photography the last time he was with us."

However, Meghan revealed that despite her efforts to encourage Archie's newfound passion, the camera she bought for him didn't quite impress the young photographer-in-training.

Maintaining a mostly private life for their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, Meghan and Prince Harry occasionally offer glimpses into their family dynamics in Santa Barbara since stepping down as senior working royals.

During a conversation at the Invictus Games, which Prince Harry founded for wounded soldiers, he shared what would make him proud of young Archie's future aspirations.

Prince Harry conveyed, "When I talk to my son Archie about what he wants to be when he grows up, some days it’s an astronaut, other days it’s a pilot.

But what I remind him is no matter what you want to be when you grow up, it’s your character that matters most."

In previous insights, Prince Harry mentioned that Archie inherited his 'cheeky' side, often joining Zoom calls unexpectedly.

His memoir, Spare, also recounted a charming incident where Archie accidentally broke a Christmas ornament featuring the late Queen Elizabeth II.



