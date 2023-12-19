Must watch movies releasing in 2024

Movies coming out 2024 promise something for everyone

2024 is around the corner and there's exciting news for all the cinemagoers.

From action flicks to comedy drama, horror movies to rom-com, there's great stuff to look forward to in every genre.

Here is a list of 20 upcoming movies coming out in 2024 to get excited about.

1) Mean Girls

Plot: Based on adaptation of the Broadway musical, the new story will follow the same structure as that of Lindsay Lohan movie, with Cady Heron (Angourie Rice) moves to the US from Africa where she grew up, trying to fit in local high school with girls like Regina George (plays by Reneé Rapp).



Director: Arturo Perez Jr. and Samantha Jayne

Stars: Angourie Rice, Reneé Rapp, Auliʻi Cravalho, Bebe Wood, Jaquel Spivey, Tina Fey, Tim Meadows, Jenna Fischer, Jon Hamm and Ashley Park

Release date: January 12, 2024

2) Madame Web (2024)

Plot: The action-packed thriller revolves around Marvel’s most enigmatic heroine, Cassandra Webb, who is a paramedic in Manhattan with clairvoyant abilities. She gets involved in a dangerous conspiracy that threatens the safety of the world. With her team, the protagonist sets out to unravel the truth and stop the imminent catastrophe.



Director: S.J. Clarkson

Stars: Dakota Johnson, Sydney Sweeney, Celeste O’Connor, Isabela Merced, Tahar Rahim, Emma Roberts, Mike Epps, Adam Scott and Zosia Mamet

Release date: February 14, 2024

3) Dune: Part Two

Plot: The long-awaited sequel is set to "explore the mythic journey of Paul Atreides (Timothee Chalamet) as he unites with Chani (Zendaya) on a war path of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family". Other major characters including Princess Irulan (Florence Pugh) and an intellectualist Austin Butler as Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen will also be seen in the new movie, based on Frank Herbert’s epic sci-fi novel.



Director: Denis Villeneuve

Stars: Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Austin Butler, Florence Pugh, Rebecca Ferguson, Javier Bardem, Josh Brolin, Christopher Walken, Stellan Skarsgård and Léa Seydoux

Release date: March 1, 2024

4) Kung Fu Panda 4

Plot: The fourth instalment will follow Po as he faces his greatest challenge when he ventures to the big city and faces off against a chameleon foe and searches for a new Dragon Warrior. He's also tapped to become the Spiritual Leader of the Valley of Peace.



Director: Mike Mitchell

Stars: Jack Black, Angelina Jolie, Jackie Chan, Seth Rogen, Lucy Liu, Dustin Hoffman, and David Cross

Release date: March 8, 2024

5) Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire (2024)

Plot: Ghostbusters follows the story of Splenger family who will return to where it all began and that’s New York City firehouse. The family will team up with the original Ghostbusters, who have developed a secret research lab to bust ghosts to the next level.



Director: Gil Kenan

Stars: Carrie Coon, Paul Rudd, McKenna Grace, Finn Wolfhard, Kumail Nanjiani, Patton Oswalt

Release date: March 29, 2024

6) Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire

Plot: The story will explore the showdown of Godzilla vs. Kong against “a colossal undiscovered threat hidden within the world” which will challenge their “existence”. The mythic battle will help forge “these extraordinary being” and tied them to humankind.



Director: Adam Wingard

Stars: Dan Stevens, Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, Kaylee Hottle, Fala Chen, Alex Ferns and Rachel House

Release date: April 12, 2024

7) Garfield

Plot: The new story will showcase Garfield on a wild outdoor adventure. After an unexpected reunion with his long-lost father – the cat Vic – Garfield and Odie are forced to abandon their pampered life to join Vic in a comical, high-stakes heist.



Director: Mark Dindal

Stars: Chris Pratt, Samuel L. Jackson, Nicholas Hoult, Cecily Strong, Hannah Waddingham and Ving Rhames

Release date: May 24, 2024

8) The Watchers

Plot: Based on a novel by A.M. Shine and adapted by Ishana Night Shyamalan, the story revolves around Mina, a 28-year-old artist, who gets stranded in an extensive forest in western Ireland. After finding shelter, she becomes trapped alongside three strangers, stalked by mysterious creatures each night.

Director: Ishana Shyamalan

Stars: Dakota Fanning, Georgina Campbell, Olwen Fouéré, Siobhan Hewlett, Alistair Brammer and Anthony Morris

Release date: June 7, 2024

9) Bad Boys 4

Plot: The story will showcase detectives Mike Lowery (Will Smith) and Marcus Burnett (Martin Lawrence) reunite for another explosive action-adventure.

Director: Adil El Arbi, Bilall Fallah

Stars: Will Smith, Martin Lawrence, Vanessa Hudgens, Alexander Ludwig, Tasha Smith and John Salley

Release date: June 14, 2024

10) A Quiet Place: Day One

Plot: A spin-off prequel, the third movie in the A Quiet Place series will depict the first days of the alien attack, before anybody knows what’s going on or what to expect from these monsters.

Director: Michael Sarnoski

Stars: Emily Blunt, Lupita Nyong’o, Joseph Quinn, Alex Wolff, Djimon Hounsou and Denis O’Hare

Release date: June 28, 2024

11) Despicable 4

Plot: The story centres on another supervillain who is on a mission to end the world and only Gru’s expertise can stop. It is believed Gru, who is the boss of minions, and his family will fight together in the Anti-Villain League.

Director: Chris Renaud, Patrick Delage

Stars: Steve Carell, Kristen Wiig, Miranda Cosgrove, and Steve Coogan

Release date: July 3, 2024

12) Deadpool 3

Plot: Based on leaked photos and cast confirmations, it is believed that the movie will be a multiverse story. Hugh Jackman is back as Wolverine who teams up with Ryan Reynolds’ Wade Wilson, also known as the “Merc with a mouth” in the third instalment of the Deadpool franchise.

Director: Shawn Levy

Stars: Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Leslie Uggams, Rob Delaney, Morena Baccarin, Emma Corrins, Jennifer Garner, Matthew Macfadyen and Brianna Hildebrand

Release date: July 26, 2024

13) Beetlejuice 2

Plot: Taking from original Beetlejuice, which centred around Lydia Deetz, a young girl who moved into an isolated country with her parents. Little did they know that the house was haunted. The new movie is believed to bring characters like Lydia’s daughter and Beetlejuice’s wife.

Director: Tim Burton

Stars: Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder, Catherine O’Hara, Jenna Ortega, Justin Theroux, Monica Belluci and Willem Dafoe

Release date: September 6, 2024

14) Transformers One

Plot: The new story will explore the origins of the Cybertron and the rivalry between Optimus Prime and Megatron. Chris Hemsworth will be the voice of Optimus Prime and Brian Tyree Henry as Megatron.

Director: Josh Cooley

Stars: Scarlett Johansson, Chris Hemsworth, Brian Tyree Henry, Jon Hamm, Laurence Fishburne and Keegan-Michael Key

Release date: September 13, 2024

15) Joker: Folie à Deux

Plot: Sequel to the 2019 Joker movie, the story will showcase the protagonist’s love interest in a musical movie. More details is still under the wraps.

Director: Todd Phillips

Stars: Joaquin Phoenix, Lady Gaga, Brendan Gleeson, Zazie Beetz, Catherine Keener and Jacob Lofland

Release date: October 4, 2024

16) Venom 3

Plot: Tom Hardy is set to return for the third installment. The story focuses on a San Francisco reporter possessed by an alien symbiote. Written by Kelly Marcel, little is known about the story for now.

Director: Kelly Marcel

Stars: Tom Hardy, Juno Temple, Kelly Marcel, Avi Arad, Amy Pascal, Matt Tolmach, Hutch Parker and Chiwetel Ejiofor

Release date: November 8, 2024

17) Gladiator 2

Plot: Sequel to Gladiator, the new story will reportedly follow around a grown-up Lucius (played by Paul Mescal), who was saved by Maximus in first instalment. Lucius has become emperor, and will see the return of Connie Nielsen as Lucilla.



Director: Ridley Scott

Stars: Paul Mescal, Denzel Washington, Connie Nielsen, Djimon Hounsou, Joseph Quinn and Derek Jacobi

Release date: November 22, 2024

18) Wicked: Part One

Plot: The story follows a green-skinned woman, who is framed by the Wizard of Oz, becomes the Wicked Witch of the West at the land of Oz. She turns out to be a freedom fighter who will battle against the wizard in her homeland. The first of a two-part movie is the adaptation of the Broadway musical.

Director: Jon M. Chu

Stars: Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande, Jonathan Bailey, Michelle Yeoh and Jeff Goldblum

Release date: November 27, 2024

19) The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim

Plot: Set 183 years prior to the events of The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers, The War of the Rohirrim follows the story of Helm Hammerhand, the ninth king of Rohan and the last of its first line of Kings, who must defend against an army of Dunlendings. He also becomes the origin of the fortress Helm's Deep.

Director: Kenji Kamiyama

Stars: Brian Cox, Miranda Otto, Shaun Dooley, Gaia Wise, Lorraine Ashbourne and Michael Wildman

Release date: December 13, 2024

20) Mufasa: The Lion King

Plot: The live-action Lion King is set to get a prequel that will explore the backstory of Simba’s father, Mufasa. Simba has become king of the Pride Lands and is determined for his cub to follow in his steps

Director: Barry Jenkins

Stars: Aaron Pierre, Kevin Harrison Jr., Seth Rogen, Billy Eichner and John Kani

Release date: December 20, 2024