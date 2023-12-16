Jessica Chastain ‘regrets’ for not thanking late Robin Williams: Here’s why

Jessica Chastain has recently revealed her regret over not thanking the late Robin Williams for her career.
Speaking on latest episode of The View, Chastain shared she completed her education with the help of Williams’s funded scholarship.
“Every two years, [the Robin Williams scholarship] would be given to a student and it paid for all of my schooling, it paid for my housing, it paid for me to be able to go home for Christmas and see my family,” explained the Interstellar actress.
Chastain remarked, “It was a beautiful thing.”
“Every year, you know, I wrote a note to him to say ‘thank you’, and I never got to meet him,” disclosed the Ava actress.
Chastain continued, “And then one time I was in LA and Robin walks into the restaurant and sits down and starts eating. My tablemate was like, ‘You have to go say hi, you have to go talk to him.’”
Recalling the time when she tried to run after Williams out of the restaurant to thank him, the Miss Sloane actress stopped herself, saying, “I [didn’t] want to look like a crazy person, attacking him or something.”
“And I always regret it, because I never had the opportunity to say thank you in person,” she added.
Meanwhile, on the professional front, Chastain will next be seen in the upcoming movie, Memory, which will release in theatres on December 22.
