King Charles issues stern warning to Meghan Markle over reunion

King Charles may be willing to welcome back his son and daughter but he has one condition which he will not compromise on.
Meghan Markle has seemingly come up with a ‘part-time solution’ for ending the royal rift.
The Duchess of Sussex has proposed to Prince Harry that they plan on moving to UK but a major chunk of their year will be spent in the US.
Meghan also believes that the reunion will be a good thing amid financial woes which they are currently facing, a source told The Mirror.
The source shared that the former Suits actress would like to spend eight months a year living in California and the remainder renting an apartment at Kensington Palace.
If Harry and Meghan were to move to the UK, Charles has one condition and it’s non-negotiable.
“Meghan and Harry have to agree not to speak ill of the royals again,” an insider told Life & Style.
“That’s a must. It would be an utter embarrassment if they were to be kicked out of the family for a second time.”
Although, the ice was beginning to thaw between the King and his younger son, royal author Omid Scobie’s book allegedly out them back on square-one.
There is even a possibility that the couple would lose their titles but the monarch is not particularly keen on that move.
Charles not looking to “deepen the rift and the hurt,” per former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond.
“I don’t think King Charles would be happy about any overt move to strip Harry and Meghan of titles.”
