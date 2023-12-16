Travis Barker behind Kim, Kourtney Kardashian's never-ending feud?

Kim Kardashian doesn't approve of Kourtney Kardashian's sacrifice for Travis Barker

The ugly feud between the popular sister duo Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian intensified after the latter's wedding with Travis Barker.

As per sources close to the Deux Moi podcast, the Blink 182 drummer has been facing some private issues which left Kourtney with no choice, except to distance herself from her family.

However, the founder of Skims doesn't approve of her sister's decision and it has disturbed their relationship in recent times.

An insider revealed, "Travis is going through some things right now that he is keeping private between him and Kourtney. This keeps them more isolated from the family and is part of the cause of the rift between Kourtney and Kim."

The source further added that, "The conflict is real, it’s not just for the show. Things have been s***y between Kim and Kourtney for a while."

As per recent reports, the Kardashian-Jenner clan also dropped their Christmas card tradition this year due to the ongoing rift between the two renowned television personalities.

Notably, Travis earlier made some inappropriate comments in his memoir about his now sister-in-law which left Kim furious.

In his memoir Can I Say: Living Large, Cheating Death, and Drums, Drums, Drums, the singer called Kanye West's ex an "eye candy" and "f****** hot."

A source close to Life & Style told, "Kim found it creepy that Travis wrote about her in his book and she didn’t approve when he and Kourt got close."



An insider further revealed that Kim even expressed her strong disagreement about Kourtney’s decision to marry the musician.

