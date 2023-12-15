Karachi weather update: Mercury likely to dip to single digit in coming days

Karachi is likely to experience extreme cold weather as meteorologists on Friday predicted that mercury may drop to single digits in the port city in the days to come.



According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), cold and dry weather prevailed in most plain areas of the country today.

It further said that a shallow westerly wave was affecting western Balochistan which is likely to move northeastward and may affect upper parts during the next 24 hours.

Talking to Geo News, weather analyst Jawad Memon said a westerly system is likely to enter Pakistan via Balochistan by tonight.

The system, however, may not generate rains in Sindh, the weatherman predicted, adding that a cold wave is likely to hit the province as soon as the system moves out.

“Mercury may drop to single digit in the suburban areas of Karachi,” he further said.

In its weather report, the Met Office said that mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most plain areas of the country, while very cold and partly cloudy in upper parts during the next week.

Fog is likely in upper Sindh, plain areas of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during morning and night, it added.