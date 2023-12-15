Hugh Jackman, Sutton Foster's romance timeline sparks infidelity rumors

Hugh Jackman is back in the dating pool after separation from his wife Deborra-Lee Furness.

According to a tipster, the Wolverine star is dating his former Broadway co-star Sutton Foster, with whom he worked on revival of classic musical The Music Man until the beginning of this year.

While Jackman has been separated from his longtime wife since September, Foster is still together with her husband Ted Griffin since 2014.

There hasn’t been any public separation between the two, nor have either of them filed for divorce.

They also share one adopted daughter, now 6.

Meanwhile, The Son star and Furness are parents to two adopted kids, Oscar, 23, and Ava, 18.

It's unclear when the two stars began dating, and whether it was the reason behind Jackman's shocking separation from his wife after 27 years.

Needless to say, the pair hasn't shied away from singing each other's praises both on-screen and off-screen.

A source revealed that the romance between the loved-up co-stars is an ‘open secret’ on Broadway, noting Jackman “has been besotted with Sutton from the moment he met her. He followed he around like a puppy!”

They explained that the Australian actor “had a lot of power and approval over casting and billing, but he always treated Sutton like SHE was the star — and she was moved by that!”

“He insisted that they share equal billing above the title of the show,” the insider noted.

The 48-year-old Tony Award winner echoes the sentiments of her rumoured beau, who the insider insisted is “absolutely giddy around” the X-men alum.