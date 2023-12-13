Maya Hawke receives best acting advice from her dad Ethan Hawke

Maya Hawke reveals acting tip she received from her father and actor Ethan Hawke

Maya Hawke has recently revealed she receives valuable acting tip from her dad Ethan Hawke.



Speaking to PEOPLE, Maya discussed about the secret tip her father gave it to her at the Maestro movie premiere in LA on Tuesday.

She told the outlet, “I like to do a thing where in every part that I play, plant a seed of truth, like some kind of little secret.”

Sharing her thoughts on the role of Jamie Bernstein in the new movie, Maya said, “Actually, my dad taught me this, just to put some kind of thing about the character that speaks to who you really are and sneak some secret message to somebody in your life or to yourself or to your shrink or whatever it is into each job you do.”

The Asteroid City star remarked, “This one definitely had plenty of space for that.”

Maya said that her role in Maestro “felt very natural”.

Elaborating on her meeting with Jamie Bernstein for the first time, Maya stated, “I haven't met her yet, but I had her incredible book, Famous Father Girl, that I pored over and read to try to understand her better and understand her outlook on her family better.”

“And what I was so struck by was her grace and gratitude and confidence and perspective, both in the moment of her life where things were unfolding and in the aftermath which while reflecting on it,” she continued.

Maya added, “So, it was an incredible thing.”