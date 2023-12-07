Hilarie Burton on hiring a baby nurse to deal with postpartum depression

Hilarie Burton addresses postpartum depression and hiring a baby nurse for herself at the time

Hilarie Burton has recently opened up about her emotional experience with postpartum depression on the SiriusXM podcast Let’s Talk Off Camera.



“For me, I, in a million years, would've never anticipated that I would have postpartum because I was such a Pollyanna. Right? I could make the best out of anything,” said the One Tree Hill alum.

Burton, who shares two children with husband Jeffrey Dean Morgan, recalled, “There was no way I would get postpartum depression and didn't initially plan to hire a baby nurse as I was determined to do everything myself.”

“So, I was gonna be a hundred percent by myself with a two-week-old baby in Los Angeles where I didn't know anybody, and so we got a recommendation for this baby nurse,” stated the actress.

Burton noted, “And it became very apparent very quickly that she was taking care of me.”

“My baby was going to be fine. She was there to make sure that I ate and showered and did all the things and I was so ashamed that I had to hire a person to take care of me. That was humiliating,” disclosed the actress.

Elaborating on why she felt guilty for hiring a baby nurse, Burton pointed out, “I was humiliated because I did not come from a world where that was done and it meant that I was a weaker woman for getting this help.”

“And at a certain point a couple years later, it just pissed me off, you know? I was just like, 'I'm not weak, I'm a good mom,’” added the actress.