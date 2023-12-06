Daddy Yankee to start new ‘chapter’ after retiring from music

Daddy Yankee announces retirement from music for Christianity

Daddy Yankee decided to give up his musical career as a reggaeton artist, for holy reasons.



The Gasolina hitmaker said on Monday, the final day of his farewell tour, La Meta (The Goal), in Puerto Rico, that he was embarking on a "new beginning" to follow his beliefs.

“Tonight, I recognize, and I am not ashamed to tell the whole world that Jesus lives in me and that I will live for him,” he captioned an Instagram video of his speech.

“For many years I’ve tried filling a hole in my life that no one could fill. I tried finding a purpose, on many occasions, it seemed as if I was happy, but something was missing for me to feel complete,” Yankee continued.

The musician revealed that despite having everything and multiple prizes at his disposal, he struggled to find contentment.

“What good will it be for a man to gain the whole world, yet forfeit his soul?” He recited a bible verse in Spanish.

"A chapter has ended, but a new one will begin," he said, adding that from now on he will go by Ramón Ayala, his birth name.

The 46-year-old hitmaker of "Lo Que Pasó, Pasó" wants to use "the tools that I have in my possession such as music, social networks, platforms, a microphone — everything that Jesus gave me — for his kingdom" after decades of success in the music industry.

“Just like Jesus, with his mercy, allowed me to travel the world, in your mercy, Father, I hope you allow me to evangelize the world from Puerto Rico. Amen,” Yankee concluded.

The social media video concluded with a light display over the arena bearing the English phrase "Cristo viene," which means "Christ will come."

A portion of the four-time Grammy winner's 49 million followers praised his new endeavour.



After his 2004 smash song Gasolina and his 2017 release of Despacito, which featured Justin Bieber and Luis Fonsi, Yankee has always been in the spotlight.