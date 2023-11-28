Bradley Cooper recalls how he persuades Howard Stern to work in A Star is Born

Bradley Cooper in conversation with Howard Stern about taking up role in A Star is Born

Bradley Cooper has recently talked about near-collaboration with Howard Stern in A Star Is Born movie.

“I've told two or three people in my life that you offered me that role in A Star Is Born, and they look at me like, you didn't do it?' And I go, 'No, I think the guy who ended up doing the role was fantastic!’” Stern told Cooper on The Howard Stern Show on Monday.

Stern remembered what Cooper said at the time, saying, “You came to me and you said, 'Hey, you will play my brother.’ And I went, 'Whoa, he must think I'm a lot better looking than… They’re gonna be like, ‘this movie gonna be like Twins?’ I'm Danny DeVito and he's Arnold Schwarzenegger or something?”

Cooper revealed that the role was written vaguely enough to shape the character around whichever actor took the part.

Cooper spoke to Stern, “You said, ‘Give me a couple weeks.’”

“It wasn't like you said no right away. I feel like there were three weeks of me sort of standing by, right? You really contemplated this,” continued the Hangover star.

Cooper also discussed about Stern’s potential physical transformation, adding, “When we started talking about you shaving your head, that was very exciting.”

Stern however quipped, “Can you imagine? I was also gonna shave my head for Maestro,” referring Cooper’s new movie.

“I think it's gonna happen, man,” continued the Serena actor.

Cooper added, “I just have to figure out the right thing so that you'll say yes.”

Meanwhile, Cooper’s latest movie, Maestro is running in select theatres and will debut on Netflix on December 20.