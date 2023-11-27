Alia Bhatt wins big at Filmfare OTT Awards 2023

File Footage

Alia Bhatt bagged the Best Actor (female) accolade for her remarkable performance in her web debut movie, Darlings, at the Filmfare OTT Awards 2023, which took place on November 26.



For the award ceremony, the Bollywood actress donned a chic black body-hugging dress designed by YSL.



The Heart of Stone star arrived at the event with her sister Shaheen Bhatt, who looked graceful in a beautiful beige gown.



During her award acceptance speech, Alia expressed her immense gratitude towards Shah Rukh Khan for giving her an opportunity to not only act but also produce a movie.



She said, "Thank you Filmfare and I would like to start by thanking Shah Rukh Khan, Red Chillies for giving me the first opportunity to produce a film."



The 30-year-old actress showered praise on her movie’s director Jasmeet K. Reen, saying, “I am so grateful that you chose me to be your Badru [Darlings female lead]."



She further added, "I am so grateful that we got to make this film together because I learned so much from you and from the experience along the way."



Moreover, Alia lauded her talented co-stars Vijay Varma, Shefali Shah and Roshan Mathew for making her job easier and enjoyable.



The Gangubai actress also thanked her sister Shaheen, who is a part of her new production house, Eternal Sunshine.