Karachi to get colder as more rain likely today

Women walk amid heavy rainfall in Pakistan. — AFP/File

The people of Karachi will experience chillier weather from today (Sunday) as the Met Office has predicted more rain in the city along with thunder.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), the port city is likely to stay partly cloudy in the next 24 hours.

The lowest temperature was recorded at 18.4°C, while the humidity is 66%, said the Met Department, adding that the winds are blowing from the northeast at a speed of 20 kilometres per hour.

Meteorologist Owais Haider said that there are some chances of drizzle and light rain in the metropolis today.

"The people of Karachi will witness an increase in cold from today as the minimum temperature is expected to be around 15°C," said Haider.

He added that another spell of rain is expected in Karachi in December as well, however, the weather in the city will not be as cold as last year.

The weather in Karachi and other cities of Sindh was gripped by cold, as rain with hailstorms poured last night. Light and heavy rainfall was recorded in different areas of the metropolis.

Heavy rain was recorded in the Gulshan Iqbal and Gulistan Johar areas of Karachi, while drizzle continued at the II Chundrigar Road, Saddar, Old City Area, Defence, Clifton and nearby areas. Different areas also faced power outages due to the rainy weather.

On the other hand, the weather remained cloudy throughout the day in Hyderabad and its surrounding areas. However, Latifabad, Jamshoro and Thana Bula Khan also received light and heavy showers.

Meanwhile, Tharparkar, Umarkot, Badin and Mirpurkhas are also expected to receive rain with winds.