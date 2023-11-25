Nicolas Cage makes style statement in curious orange hair: Photos

Nicolas Cage sports dusty orange hair for his role in upcoming movie The Surfer

Nicolas Cage has recently made style statement with his strange hair colour as he was seen leaving Australia on Friday following a six-week movie shoot.



In the photos shared by DailyMail.com, the Ghostrider star was spotted having a white beard with hair in dusty orange colour for his role in upcoming movie The Surfer.

Cage could be seen with his wife Riko Shibata and their baby daughter August, while making his way through Sydney airport

For the unversed, Cage and Shibata met in Japan back in 2020 when the actor was filming Sion Sono's Prisoners Of Ghostland.

After getting engaged on FaceTime, the couple tied the knot at the Wynn Hotel in Las Vegas in February 2021.

In 2022, the couple welcomed their daughter August in September.

Praising Cage, The Surfer’s CinefestOZ chief executive Cassandra Jordan stated, “It is beyond exciting to have something of this calibre shooting in our region.”

According to official synopsis, The Surfer shows a man (played by Cage) “who comes back to his hometown after many years of leaving the region, and it's all about him up against a local gang of surfers who claim ownership over a isolated beach of his childhood”.