Stars collide: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce make unplanned memories

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's duet takes center stage at a hangout.

Turns out, Taylor Swift isn’t the only singer in her romance with Travis Kelce. The power couple shares an equal passion for music.

A close friend of the NFL player disclosed that the duo is dubbed “two peas in a pod” after they spontaneously performed Wheatus’ Teenage Dirtbag around a fire pit during a late-night hangout at Kelce’s residence.

According to the unnamed source, this affectionate couple showcased its tuneful chemistry while belting out these lyrics: This must be fake, my lips start to shake, how does she know who I am?

While humorously admitting that “some wine was involved” in the impromptu duet, the Kansas City Chiefs athlete expressed in an interview of only having hazy memory regarding the performance. He can’t necessarily recall the specifics, but has acknowledged that it happened.

In the same session, he delved into the early stages of his relationship with Swift, although he confessed that she would “hate” him for sharing these details publicly.

Kelce received a text from the pop star after attending her Eras Tour in July. While remaining tight-lipped about the matchmaker’s identity, he credited them for making their romance happen by calling them a cupid.