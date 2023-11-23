A man wearing a face mask rides a bike, amid smoggy conditions in Lahore on November 21, 2023. — AFP

LAHORE: Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Syed Mohsin Naqvi Thursday said all schools, colleges and universities will be closed in smog-hit areas across the province on Friday and Saturday, as air pollution takes a toll on daily life in Punjab.



The smog-hit cities include Lahore, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Multan, Sahiwal, Sargodha, Kasur, Sheikupura, Hafizabad, Narowal, Nankana Sahib and Sialkot.

The decision comes after CM Naqvi chaired a high-level meeting of the Punjab Cabinet Anti-Smog Committee (Thursday), as the presence of smog engulfs the province, particularly Lahore, affecting daily life.



Markets and restaurants, he added, will open for work at 3pm on Friday and Saturday, while all kinds of businesses will have to be closed on Sunday. “Markets can remain open till night. We don’t want anyone to suffer loss, but they will have to adjust according to the situation.”



CM Punjab said government offices will remain operational on Friday but will open for work at 3pm on Saturday. These measures, the chief minister added, are being taken as Air Quality Index (AQI) levels are higher in the morning and decrease with time.

The government will also install smog towers to clear the air in Lahore for which, CM Punjab said, a memorandum of understanding (MoU) has been signed.

He added that the government will also provide electric bikes to 10,000 students on subsidy to curb the use of regular motorcycles which cause air pollution for which a committee has been formed to finalise suggestions. Meanwhile, government employees will also be provided e-bikes on lease.

CM Punjab said the government is considering measures for artificial rain if clouds approach Lahore on November 29. However, that will only happen if a “specific kind of cloud” moves towards the city. The government has also decided to double the amount of water being sprinkled on the streets.

The chief minister said the main Mall Road on Sunday will only be open for bicycle users from morning till 5pm. Some of the measures, CM Naqvi said, have been taken symbolically, some are long-term, while others have been taken to break the peak of pollution in the city and province.

He also urged people to wear masks to protect their health.