Jason Kelce’s wife Kylie Kelce debunks beef speculations with Taylor Swift

Jason Kelce’s wife Kylie Kelce is setting the record straight.



The wife of Jason Kelce made it clear that she doesn't dislike Taylor Swift or the attention the pop singer is bringing while dating her brother-in-law Travis Kelce.

After a recent tabloid story implied that Kylie was "trying to avoid the Taylor Swift spotlight," citing the athlete who plays for the Philadelphia Eagles as her spouse, Kylie responded, stating that it wasn't her "cup of tea."

In a TikTok post from November 22, she urged followers to watch the full interview to gain perspective. "Go watch that video," she stated.

"I said it's not my cup of tea to have attention on me. I didn't say that. That seems like a stretch to me. You're reaching!"

Following another "nonsense" headline, Kylie responded with a hitback that was worthy of a touchdown.

"These tabloids," she said, "I'mma tell you what we truly believe at the bottom of our hearts in Philadelphia: F--k around and find out."

Kylie actually remarked that it's "not particularly my cup of tea to be in the spotlight or in front of a camera," in her original interview with Spectrum News.

She added, "I was a communication major in college. I love to be behind it. That's my bread and butter."