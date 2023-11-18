Prince Harry's Netflix deal faces mounting criticism

Prince Harry has been branded a "hypocrite" for his decision to work with Netflix, after the streaming service released a new series featuring graphic scenes of his mother Princess Diana's fatal car crash.



The Duke of Sussex, who has repeatedly spoken out about the negative impact of the media on his family, has signed a multi-year deal with Netflix to produce content for the platform.

This decision has sparked outrage from many, who believe that Harry is being hypocritical by working with a company that has profited from the tragedy of his mother's death.

"It's absolutely hypocritical of Prince Harry to work with Netflix," said one critic. "He's always talking about how the media ruined his mother's life, and yet he's now working with one of the biggest media companies in the world."

Others have accused Harry of being "out of touch" with reality, and of prioritizing money over his family's privacy.

"He's clearly forgotten what it was like to lose his mother in the public eye," said one royal commentator. "He's so focused on making money that he's lost sight of the bigger picture."

Harry has defended his decision to work with Netflix, saying that he believes the platform can be a force for good.

"I believe that storytelling has the power to change the world," he said in a statement. "I'm excited to work with Netflix to bring stories to life that will inspire and inform people around the world."

However, his critics remain unconvinced.

"He's just making excuses," said one critic. "He's clearly more interested in fame and fortune than in protecting his family's legacy."