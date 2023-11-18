Prince Harry, Meghan Markle set to cash Sussex appeal with new Netflix contract

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly set for a "higher payout" from Netflix after their £80million deal with the streaming giant.

According to a source close to the couple, Harry and Meghan are in talks with Netflix about renegotiating their contract after the SAG-AFTRA actors' strike ended in November.

The source said: "Harry and Meghan are in a very strong position to negotiate a higher payout from Netflix. They have been very successful in producing content for the platform, and their shows have been watched by millions of people around the world."

Harry and Meghan agreed to a pretty generous contract with Netflix back in 2020. They reportedly inked a five-year contract worth an eye-watering £80 million ($100 million) to develop children's programming, feature films, documentaries, and docuseries.

The Sussexes have been working on their shocking six-part series, Harry & Meghan, and their documentary, Harry's Heart of Invictus, since their arrangement was finalised. They also acquired the rights to Carley Fortune's love novel Meet Me at the Lake, which is reportedly going to be adapted into a movie.

It is not known how much more money Harry and Meghan are asking for, but it is believed that they could receive a significant increase on their current deal.

The couple's production company, Archewell Productions, has already produced two documentaries for Netflix, including Heart of Invictus and Meghan Markle: A Royal Life. They are also working on a number of other projects for the platform.