Prince Harry, Meghan Markle mocked by The Crown with 'mean-spirited' dig

Despite taking place decades before Prince Harry’s tumultous exit from the Royal Family alongside his wife, Meghan Markle, final season of The Crown ensured a timeless dig at the former royal couple.

Minutes into the first episode of Season 6, Queen Elizabeth II, played by Imelda Staunton, is seen having a meeting with Tony Blair, played by Bertie Carvel at Buckingham Palace.

Giving an insight into Princess Diana’s, played by Elizabeth Debicki, philanthropic activities following her divorce with King Charles, Blair relayed the princess’ wishes to let her retain her HRH title to make a change on a broader level.

Without batting an eye and maintaining her stoic persona, the monarch clarified the Princess of Wales cannot be a part-time royal.

“I always say it’s hard to be half in anything, you’re either in or out,” she expressed.

“Diana is now learning the difference between being officially in the royal family and out,” the Queen added.

The covert comparison of Diana’s turmoil and the Sussexes’ exit is hard to miss in the crafty sequence of dialogues.

Writing for Esquire, royal author Henry Wong noted, “Apart from being a little mean-spirited – and making some unsavoury links between Diana’s fate and her youngest son and wife’s experiences – it does not make for good drama.”

“Subtlety has never been the prized jewel of The Crown,” he continued, “but moments like this threaten to undo the whole series, which, yes, relies on our interest in the institution but also the people inside of it.”