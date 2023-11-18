Prince William, Princess Kate 'surrender' to Prince Harry to avoid second tell-all

The husband of Meghan Markle has left William and Kate feeling 'afraid'

Prince William and Kate Middleton are intent on avoiding another royal rift with Prince Harry at all costs.

A source told Ok! Magazine, Harry and Meghan Markle are not the only ones who are dreading an upcoming tell-all book by Kate’s uncle, Gary Goldsmith; instead, William, as well as the Middletons have warned him against publishing it.

It was previously reported that Gary was in talks with publishers ahead of the release of his memoir, which is set to include attacks at the Sussexes.

“William and Kate are trying to avoid that at all costs. They don’t want a book to fan the flames which could set Harry off again,” the insider shared.

“There are disclosures they would never forgive him for if they were ever to be made public,” they expressed.

Noting that the Princess of Wales is “afraid” it could provoke the Invictus Games mogul into writing another book, the source said, “It’s a bit like waving a white flag.”

“They’re hoping that if they keep shut so will the Sussexes,” they explained.