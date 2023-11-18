Prince William, Princess Kate 'surrender' to Prince Harry to avoid second tell-all

Prince William and Kate Middleton are intent on avoiding another royal rift with Prince Harry at all costs.
A source told Ok! Magazine, Harry and Meghan Markle are not the only ones who are dreading an upcoming tell-all book by Kate’s uncle, Gary Goldsmith; instead, William, as well as the Middletons have warned him against publishing it.
It was previously reported that Gary was in talks with publishers ahead of the release of his memoir, which is set to include attacks at the Sussexes.
“William and Kate are trying to avoid that at all costs. They don’t want a book to fan the flames which could set Harry off again,” the insider shared.
“There are disclosures they would never forgive him for if they were ever to be made public,” they expressed.
Noting that the Princess of Wales is “afraid” it could provoke the Invictus Games mogul into writing another book, the source said, “It’s a bit like waving a white flag.”
“They’re hoping that if they keep shut so will the Sussexes,” they explained.
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ ex Cassie recently accused him of decade-long physical, emotional, and sexual abuse
Meghan Markle was in attendance at Variety’s Power of Women event in Los Angeles Thursday night
Britney Spears, who dated Justin Timberlake from 1999 to 2002, made bombshell allegations about her ex
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner reached a temporary custody arrangement for their two daughters last month
Final season of Netflix's The Crown saw rise and fall of Diana and Dodi's relationship before their death
Kanye West and his wife Bianca Censori have been inseparable since their marriage in December 2022