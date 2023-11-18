Meghan Markle’s subtle dig for royal family ‘heavily scripted’

Meghan Markle took note of the hype surrounded by her former show, Suits, in what appeared to be a dig at the royal family.

The Duchess of Sussex was in attendance at Variety’s Power of Women event in Los Angeles Thursday night, dubbing it ‘wild’ that the show has reached billion in streams. She admitted having “no idea” why it had a resurgence, she remembered filming the show with joy.

Suits was the last show Meghan had worked in before quitting her acting career to marry Prince Harry in 2018.

While the show had been popular, the hype surrounding it grew with the attachment of the royal family. However, royal experts believe the conservation was ‘scripted’ as to not mention the royals during the interview.

Royal Correspondent Cameron Walker told GB News that Meghan had a “highly scripted” conversation when she was asked why the show became popular, years after its initial broadcast.

“I think perhaps some royal fans online have been suggesting that it could be the fact that she is married to the sixth in line to the throne and she acted in the show. But that’s not for me to decide,” Walker suggested.

“I’ve got the sense that she’s very much going down the Hollywood A list actress perhaps read, although she’s insistent or sources or insistent according to the papers, that she doesn’t want to go back into acting.”