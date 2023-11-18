Princess Diana never expected ‘long-term future’ with Dodi Al-Fayed

While she might have had a deep amount of respect for Dodi Al-Fayed, Princess Diana didn't expect any long-term future with him.

The first four episodes of Netflix’s The Crown Season 6 six saw the rise and fall of the couple’s relationship before their death in Paris, France in 1997.



It has been frequently claimed that Diana and Dodi were engaged to be married before their shocking demise, with many presuming the late princess was also pregnant with his child.

Writing for the Daily Mail, royal author Amanda Platell alleged none of the claims had any truth to them, citing a “dear friend of Diana” who had a “long phone call with her from the Ritz hotel in Paris one day before her death.”

According to the pal, the mother of Prince William and Harry told him she was “sad and lonely and desperately missing her boys.“

She also told the friend, “There was never, ever the prospect of long-term love with Dodi,” noting she only wanted to steal the limelight of then-Prince Charles’ budding relationship with Camilla at the time.

“’Diana said she hoped it would make Charles and the Royal Family furious and be one in the eye for Camilla,’” he explained.

Moreover, she also hoped to make her former lover, heart surgeon Hasnat Khan “jealous” by letting her shenanigans with Dodi make it to the front pages of tabloid newspapers.