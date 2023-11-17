King Charles looks worried as he makes first appearance since Meghan Markle's LA stunt

King Charles replicates certain poses that were signature ones of his father Prince Philip.

King Charles III has made his first public appearance since he celebrated his 75th birthday on Tuesday (November 14) as he visited Lambeth Palace Library to mark Inter Faith Week.

The 75-year-old monarch hinted at "inner anxiety" with several clear gestures during an outing after his son Prince Harry's phone call and daughter-in-law Meghan Markle's red carpet appearance in Los Angeles.

The monarch hinted at tension, but also channelled his late father Prince Philip, who was always seen in public as full of confidence.



"There are some clear signs of inner anxiety from Charles here, although many of these gestures are part of his signature rituals he has used most of his life and therefore might not be prompted by any new battles about birthday calls or claims in Scobie’s new book," body language expert Judi James has claimed.

The expert added: "Charles scratches or touches his nose in a cut-off gesture as though making a part-attempt to hide here and he fiddles with his cuffs and his jacket button in two similar barrier rituals. When he smiles or laughs his lower jaw looks jutted, making his teeth edge-to-edge, which could suggest some tension."



Just a day after the King's birthday milestone and Harry's phone call to his father, some more details about the Duke and the royal family's relationship have emerged in an extract from Omid Scobie's new book "Endgame".

However, the King displayed confidence while replicating certain poses that were signature ones of his father Prince Philip, who was never seen to be lacking in confidence, according to the expert.

Judi went on: "In times of pressure or tension, we often pick up traits from people we would most admire under those circumstances or conditions and it could be that Charles is very quietly and very subtly channelling his father at present."