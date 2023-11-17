Prince Harry, King Charles may take 'years' to fully heal rift

The monarch and Prince Harry reportedly ended their months long silence via a phone call

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's secret telephonic conversation with King Charles have reportedly given away telling details about the Sussexes’ bond with the monarch.

According to The Sun, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had rung up King Charles to wish him on his 75th birthday in what is understood to be a ‘friendly’ conversation.

“The King was extremely busy but is polite and loves his son and his grandchildren, and not so mean that he would not take a call on his birthday,” the source said.

As per the source, their promise to “speak again soon” was the first step in dissolving the ice that their troubled their relationship that stemmed from the couple’s explosive works including their docuseries and a memoir.

“There is still a long way to go to mend the rift created over many years — and the deeper issues caused by allegations in the Netflix series and Spare are not healed with a phone call,” the insider said.