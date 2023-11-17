Meghan Markle reveals Prince Harry's sentiments over working with Netflix

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been working with Netflix

Meghan Markle has opened up about her husband Prince Harry’s sentiments on working with Netflix after the streaming giant’s latest show The Crown dropped some troubling scenes.

During the Duchess of Sussex’s appearance at Variety’s Power of Women gala in Los Angeles, she teased some major projects that she and Prince Harry have been working on.

She went on to gush over her husband’s work and expressed that she was ‘really proud’ of what they came up with their Archwell Productions.

"We have so many exciting things on the slate. I can't wait until we can announce them, but I'm just really proud of what we're creating."

The former actress went on to elaborate that the Spare author has been enjoying working with Netflix.

"My husband is loving it too which is really fun."



So far, the couple has created their highly successful docuseries Harry & Meghan and have yet to unveil more.