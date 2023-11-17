Meghan Markle reminisces ‘fun times’ from set of ‘Suits’

File Footage

Meghan Markle made a striking appearance at the red carpet of Variety's Power of Women gala which took place in Los Angeles on Thursday.



In her conversation with Variety, the Duchess of Sussex fondly shared her memories attached with the popular Netflix show, Suits.



Meghan, who portrayed the role of paralegal named Rachel Zane in the legal drama, reacted to her show’s massive success.



The wife of Prince Harry said that she had no idea that her show has crossed 45 billion minutes streamed on the streaming giant.

"It was great to work on, such a great cast and crew. We had a really fun time. I was on it for seven seasons, so quite a bit," Meghan shared.

"But it’s hard to find a show you can binge-watch that many episodes of these days, so that could have something to do with it. But good shows are everlasting," she added.



During the same interview, Meghan revealed that she has been working on some exciting projects.

"...We have so many exciting things on the slate. I can’t wait until we can announce them, but I’m just really proud of what we’re creating. My husband is loving it, too. It’s really fun," she added.

