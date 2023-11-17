Meghan Markle 'really proud' of secret project as Duchess of Sussex confirms plans

The Suits actress spoke fondly about her plans for her return

Meghan Markle has dropped a major hint about her plans for her next career move after the Duchess of Sussex stepped out for the Power of Women gala in Los Angeles.

Speaking to Variety, the former actress confirmed that there was something in the pipeline for her plans to but did not give away the details.

The Suits star did however share that the intention behind her latest work was more than just making "people feel good".

She said: "Things that make people feel... I was going to say things that make people feel good, but it's more than that."

Dropping another breadcrumb, Prince Harry's wife said that she was 'really proud' of her latest work and that an announcement was on the horizon.

Read more: Meghan Markle's friend makes big claim about Duchess

"Things that make people feel something, right? And a sense of community. But we have so many exciting things on the slate, I can't wait until we can announce them. I'm just really proud of what we're creating."