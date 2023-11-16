Meghan Markle's friend makes big claim about Duchess

former Hollywood star Meghan Markle has 'moved on' from the royal family.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's friend has made a surprising claim about the Duchess of Sussex, revealing that she won't disgrace the royal family in the future.

Co-author of "Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of A Modern Royal Family" Omid Scobie has confirmed that the former Hollywood star has "moved on" from the royal family.



The expert , who's also known as Harry and Meghan's friend, has seemingly eased the tension of the royal family with his big claims about the Duchess's intentions, who previously made serious allegations against the royals in her interview with Oprah Winfrey and in her and Harry's Netflix docuseries.

The Duchess of Sussex has "moved on" from the royals, Harry "still has unfinished business," Scobie, whose new book "Endgame" is out November 28, tells People.



The royal biographer claims: "Quite early on in the [book-writing] process, some of those Meghan sources that I really leant on in the earlier years this time were like, ‘You know what? She doesn’t want anything to do with it.

"For Harry it’s different. He still has unfinished business when it comes to his battles with the press. His challenge will be to find something that balances that out so we can see him working in a space that isn’t connected to the ties that bind from the past. With Harry, there’s a reluctant acceptance that this is just who his father is. He would rather have that in his life than to cut it off completely."