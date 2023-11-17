Prince William's cheeky response to question about his staggering fortune

Prince William's staggering fortune revealed

King Charles's eldest son Prince William was questioned about his staggering fortune by a little royal fan during his visit to Manchester.

Prince Harry' elder brother Prince William encountered a very tricky situation when a young boy posed a very cheeky question to the future King about his personal finances.



While on a visit to a project tackling youth violence in Manchester, William was put on the spot when 11-year-old Amir Hassan asked him: "How much do you have in your bank account?"

Kate Middleton's husband, according to The Mirror, tried to skip the question as he laughed at the brave question. But rather than ignoring the request, he told the schoolboy that he "didn't know" how much money is in his coffers.

However, according to annual public reports, William's staggering fortune can be revealed - and it has certainly had a major boost since the late Queen's death.

Following Queen Elizabeth's passing, the Prince and Princess of Wales gained a host of impressive new titles, he also inherited the vast Duchy of Cornwall empire - becoming a billionaire in the process, according to the outlet.

The Duchy of Cornwall is a private estate, estimated to be around £1billlion, which was established by Edward III in 1337 for his son, Prince Edward, and has reportedly been passed to the eldest surviving son of each monarch.

The estate reportedly stretches for 52,449 hectares of land across 20 counties in mostly South Western England - and is currently the responsibility of William, who also has the title Duke of Cornwall, to run.