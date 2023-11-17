Pakistani fashion designer Khadija Shah. — Instagram/@khadijahshah

Fashion designer Khadija Shah on Friday was detained for 30 days under the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) ordinance in connection with the May 9 incidents.

The notification of Shah's detention was issued by Lahore's Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rafia Haider, stating that the designer may disturb the law and order situation again which is why she was being arrested.

The decision came after Shah was granted post-arrest bail in a case pertaining to the torching of police vehicles during the May 9 violence.



"Shah has been detained on the recommendations of the superintendent of police (SP) Cantt and District Intelligence Branch," it added.

The notification also said that Shah was involved in violent protests on May 9 — the day when Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan was arrested in the Al-Qadir Trust case in Lahore.

Shah, the daughter of former finance minister Salman Shah, was accused of leading the attack on the Lahore Corps Commander's House — also known as Jinnah House — during the May 9 mayhem.

The protest led to the arrests of thousands of PTI workers across the country, with several leaders also parting ways with the party over the May 9 events.

The designer, who had been named in four cases connected to the incident, turned herself in on May 23 amid a crackdown against rioters. She was recently granted bail on November 15 in the last case of the four cases in which she was detained.

Section 3 of MPO allows the government to arrest and detain suspected persons.

"Government, if satisfied that with a view to preventing any person from acting in any manner prejudicial to public safety or the maintenance of public order, it is necessary so to do, may, by an order in writing, direct the arrest and detention in such custody as may be prescribed under sub-section (7), of such person for such period as may, subject to the other provisions of this section, be specified in the order, and government, if satisfied that for the aforesaid reasons it is necessary so to do, may extend from time to time the period of such detention for a period not exceeding six months at a time," it states.