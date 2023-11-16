Royal family prepares for new bombshells from Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's friend?

The royal family is braced for new bombshells.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's biographer Omid Scobie has raised eyebrows in the royal family with his claims in his upcoming book.

Co-author of Finding Freedom, who's considered Harry and Meghan's friend, is set to release his second tell-all book about the royal family, which will hit the shelves on November 28.

Omid, who has already shared a picture of the front cover of the book showing three royal couples, King Charles and Queen Camilla, the Prince and Princess of Wales and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.



An extract from Omid Scobie's upcoming royal book Endgame was published on Thursday, which included several claims about the royals, seemingly issuing warning to the royal family that the author has much more to reveal.

The new claims emerged just two days after King Charles's 75th birthday. The monarch had a private birthday party with his close friends and family, which the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were not invited to.

The royal author alleged that the Duchess of Sussex found out about the death of Queen Elizabeth II before her husband Harry. He also confirmed that Princess Eugenie was the only member of the royal family to keep in contact with the disgruntled royal.

There are many claims about the relationship between the royal family and the Sussexes in the books that may worsen the royal family's already fractured relationship with Harry and Meghan, who have been living in California with their two children since they stepped down as senior working royals in 2020.