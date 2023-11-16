Prince Harry, Meghan Markle face fresh backlash for allegedly leaking more details

Prince Harry's reaction to phone fateful call about Queen's health revealed

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have received fresh backlash for their new stunt as they have allegedly leaked details of King Charles's 'phone call' and some other details about the royal family after their exit from The Firm.

The upcoming release of Harry and Meghan's friend Omid Scobie's new book, "Endgame," on November 28 could stir up trouble as it is said to be revealing new details about the royal family' relationship with the Sussexes.

Royal fans and other experts have reacted to the claims and alleging the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for using their friend to reveal every single details about their interactions with the royal family.



It emerged occurred after an excerpt from the book published in People magazine claims that Harry was "kept in the dark" about Queen Elizabeth's deteriorating health before her death in September 2022.



Scobie, who also co-wrote "Finding Freedom," said the Sussexes had "no idea" the Royal Family was preparing for the Queen's death.

Scobie, in his new book Endgame, claims the Duke of Sussex 'almost ignored fateful call about Queen's health when she was in her final hours but the Duchess urged him to answer it'.

It explains that Harry almost dismissed the call from the unknown number as he "usually ignored those". However, the passage says that Meghan told her husband he should answer, and it was the call they had been dreading.

"'You should answer it,' Meghan told him. He tapped accept just before it stopped.



READ MORE: Prince William risks royal crisis with one shocking move



Omid Scobie's Endgame will hit the shelves at the end of this month - and is described on Amazon as "a penetrating investigation into the current state of the British monarchy".

