Chris Pine shares working experience with Ariana DeBose in ‘Wish’

Chris Pine thinks it's a big deal to sing opposite Ariana DeBose in Wish movie

Chris Pine has recently shared his working experience with Ariana DeBose in the upcoming Disney animated movie, Wish.



In a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, the Wonder Woman actor said, “It’s just not something I do on a daily.”

Pine added, “When you’re singing opposite Ariana it’s a big deal.”

Interestingly, DeBose chimed in and praised Pine’s singing ability and his talent, stating, “He can sing! He can absolutely sing.”

She told ET, “When I found out that I was cast in this film, I was like, ‘Oh!’ I mean, did you see him in Into The Woods? I think Chris is one of those examples of not understanding just how talented he is.”

DeBose further shared that their fans will be surprised to hear Pine sing.

She mentioned, “I love the sound of his voice, the way that he molds words.”

“He is a delicious villain. You know people are going to love to hate him, and I just love watching him work,” added DeBose.

It is pertinent to mention that the movie Wish revolves around Asha (DeBose), a young girl “who wishes on a star and gets a more direct answer than she bargained for when a trouble-making star comes down from the sky to join her”.

Besides DeBose, the movie also includes the voices of Alan Tudyk, Angelique Cabral, Victor Garber, Natasha Rothwell, Jennifer Kumiyama, Evan Peters, Harvey Guillén, Ramy Youssef, Niko Vargas, Della Saba and Jon Rudnitsky.

Meanwhile, Wish will release in theatres on November 22.