Read Lisa Kudrow’s heart-warming tribute to Matthew Perry

Lisa Kudrow expressed her emotions in a social media tribute to Matthew Perry

Lisa Kudrow penned an emotional tribute to her late Friends co-star Matthew Perry on social media.



The Long Shot actress talked about her relationship with Perry and reflected on their early connection moments just after her Friends co-stars posted touching tributes to their late costar.

"Shot the pilot, Friends Like Us, got picked up then immediately, we were at the NBC Upfronts," she wrote in an Instagram post.

"Then…You suggested we play poker AND made it so much fun while we initially bonded. Thank you for that."

Kudrow continued by thanking Perry for causing her to "laugh so hard," that her muscles ached, and “tears poured down” her face “everyday.”

Kudrow said, addressing the renowned cast of actors that included Perry, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer, and herself, "Thank you for your open heart in a six way relationship that required compromise. And a lot of 'talking.'"

The Web Therapy star also praised Perry for his unwavering dedication to his work on set, while facing personal difficulties.

"Thank you for showing up at work when you weren't well and then, being completely brilliant," she noted.

"Thank you for the best 10 years a person gets to have. Thank you for trusting me. Thank you for all I learned about GRACE and LOVE through knowing you. Thank you for the time I got to have with you, Matthew."

Almost three weeks have passed since the 54-year-old Fools Rush In star's suspected drowning death, when Kudrow posted the heartfelt message.

On November 3, a private burial attended by close friends and family, including his cherished costars, saw Perry laid to rest.



