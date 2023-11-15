Holly Willoughby co star shares exciting news about ex This Morning star

File Footage

Holly Willoughby, the former This Morning star, is expected to make a significant TV comeback, according to her former co-star Dr Ranj.



The 42-year-old presenter, who withdrew from the ITV show last month due to an alleged "kidnap and murder plot," is said to be working through a challenging period before returning to screens.

Dr Ranj expressed confidence in Holly's talent and suggested she would come back to television, emphasizing her skill in the field.

Despite the uncertainties about the show or channel, Dr Ranj believes it would be a loss if Holly were to step back completely. He also shared that he reached out to Holly to check on her well-being amid the tough situation, and she responded positively.

Holly, a mother of three, left This Morning after over a decade, citing family concerns linked to the alleged security threat. Her departure followed Phillip Schofield's exit and revelations about his affair and strained relationship with his co-host.

