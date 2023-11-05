Holly Willoughby to return to TV screens after This Morning exit

Holly Willoughby is being considered as a potential host for a revived version of the TV series Gladiators, according to recent reports.

The 42-year-old TV presenter, who departed from This Morning last month, is said to be in talks to join Bradley Walsh and his son Barney in the show's second season after its initial run in January.

Holly had previously worked with Bradley on the BBC game show Take Off from 2019 to 2021, and their dynamic was well-received.

Following her exit from This Morning, several broadcasters are reportedly considering her for various entertainment shows, making her a natural fit for the revamped Gladiators series.

This news comes a month after Holly's announcement that she was leaving ITV's daytime flagship show.

The Dancing on Ice host announced she was leaving the show in a social media post in which she said said it was an “honour to just be part of its story”, but that she feels “I have to make this decision for me and my family”.