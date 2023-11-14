Taylor Swift’s best friend ‘likes’ singers shout out to Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift’s best friend Abigail Anderson reacts to singer’s romantic gesture for Travis Kelce mid concert.



Abigail double-tapped the image after E! News posted a social media piece on how Taylor tweaked a line in her song Karma to mention the Kansas City Chiefs player at her second Eras tour stop in Buenos Aires.

ALSO READ: Taylor Swift advises her fans not to throw objects on stage: Watch

Abigail, who was shouted out on the song Fifteen and grew up with Taylor in Nashville, promptly showed that she "liked" the touching moment.

On November 11, Taylor sang, "Karma is that guy on the screen coming straight home to me," but she swapped the word "screen" with "Chiefs," which fans earlier assumed was a reference to her ex-boyfriend, actor Joe Alwyn.

As seen on an attendee's video, Travis beamed and placed his hands on his face while Taylor Swift's father, Scott Swift, applauded with the rest of the audience.

ALSO READ: Travis Kelce jets to Kansas City after Taylor Swift’s NYC arrival

With a shout-out of his own, the NFL player helped his leading woman perform her 2019 song, The Archer. When Taylor sang the line, "Who could ever leave me, darling? But who could stay?"

Travis responded by holding up a placard that said, "We will stay."