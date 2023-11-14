Travis Kelce jets to Kansas City after Taylor Swift’s NYC arrival

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift got back on their ways after recent post-concert PDA.



After three sold-out performances in Buenos Aires, Argentina over the weekend, including one with boyfriend Travis Kelce in attendance, Taylor Swift made her way back to New York City.

On Monday morning, the singer of Cruel Summer was seen arriving at her opulent Tribeca apartment in her black Range Rover.

Swift left Argentina late Sunday night after wrapping off her third gig in the capital city, which had to be delayed from Friday owing to severe weather. She was not seen in the fully tinted SUV, though.

In reality, the singer went straight from her final performance to the airport, arriving in her blue sequin costume.

Swift, 33, attempted to blend in with her surroundings by hiding behind an umbrella, but her sparkly Oscar de la Renta bodysuit and matching garter made her easy to spot.

To return in time for football practice, Kelce took a Sunday afternoon flight out of South America.

The 34-year-old, attractive Kansas City Chiefs star was seen boarding a private jet while sporting a green baseball cap with the backwards on it and a beige sweatsuit.

After attending his teammate Patrick Mahomes' charity event the night before, he arrived in the nation on Friday.

Before the storm got too severe, Kelce was able to land in Argentina, so he and Swift were able to go out to dinner instead of Swift's postponed concert.

The singer's father, Scott Swift, joined the couple, who were first connected in September.