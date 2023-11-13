Taylor Swift advises her fans not to throw objects on stage: Watch

Taylor Swift has recently advised her fans not to throw things on stage during her Eras Tour concert on November 12.



In a video posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, the singer was seen performing when an unidentified object was thrown onto the stage at Estadio Mâs Monumental in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

After this, Swift paused her concert and spoke to the audience, saying, “Just because communication means having gentle, healthy boundaries, it really freaks me out when stuff gets thrown on the stage.”

“Because if it's on the stage then a dancer can trip on it,” she continued.

Swift added, “I love that you brought presents and that is so nice, but just, can you please not throw them on the stage? I love you so much.”

Earlier, the songstress performed three shows in Buenos Aires. However, she made headlines with her gig on weekend, which was attended by her rumoured boyfriend NFL star Travis Kelce.

After finishing up her show with the hit song Karma, Swift deliberately changed the lyrics in the presence of Kelce among the crowd.

She sang, “Karma is the guy on the Chiefs, coming straight home to me,” whereas the original lyric is, “Karma is the guy on the screen, coming straight home to me.”

Meanwhile, Kelce, who was standing next to the singer’s father, Scott Swift, was surprised by the lyric change and covered his face with his hands as the crowd cheers in a viral clip.