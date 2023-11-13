Hilarie Burton makes bold statement for Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce romance

Hilarie Burton is cheering on Taylor Swift’s romance with Travis Kelce and predicts that the couple will be engaged by next year.

The One Tree Hill actress, 41, took to social media after the 12-time Grammy winner, 33, proclaimed her love to the Kansas City Chiefs tight-end, 34, with a big gesture at her Eras Tour show in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

The singer changed the lyrics to Karma singing “Karma is the guy on the Chiefs coming straight home to me,” instead of “Karma is the guy on the screen coming straight home to me.”

Retweeting the fan-captured video, Burton wrote, “They are gonna have the most flannel lined, pie and red ribbon kinda Christmas….and then these babies are gonna be engaged by May.”

A fan subtweeted, writing, “Ok I guess it’s for real, she’s never done that for any other guy.”

To which Burton responded, “Because every other guy made her feel like she had to downplay her own work.”

She continued, “This big ol beefy tree of a man is holding up signs and singing along! Catching her as she runs offstage?!?! Just saying…. strong @JDMorgan energy. Get a man who lights up when you win,” while adding a sparkling heart emoji.

Swift and Kelce first sparked romance rumours in September when the musician cheered on the NFL star during a match in Kansas City. The pair has since made multiple outing together.

Moreover, during the Argentina show in which she changed the lyrics of her song, the singer shared a kiss with Kelce after wrapping her show.