Queen Camilla shares light moment with King Charles 'beloved' daughter in law Kate Middleton

Queen Camilla paid a poignant tribute to King Charles as she adorned a pair of £38,000 earrings worn at their wedding during today's Remembrance Day service.

The Queen, along with the King and other senior members of the Royal Family, gathered at The Cenotaph at 11 am to honor Britons who died in wars.

The Prince and Princess of Wales, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, and Leader of the Opposition Sir Keir Starmer also attended the two-minute silence.

Following tradition, Camilla wore black for Remembrance Day, spotted sharing light moments with King Charles’ beloved daughter-in-law Kate Middleton on the balcony near The Cenotaph.

Camilla donned a sleek black coat, complemented by a statement hat and the cherished earrings debuted on her wedding day in 2005.

The £38,000 pearl-drop earrings, featuring a large round pearl hanging from intricate silver discs, hold sentimental value for the Queen, often worn at royal engagements and evening receptions.

Camilla, adorned with a Remembrance Day poppy, chose to wear one, while Kate wore three, as is her custom.

This Remembrance Day service marked the first led by King Charles since his and Camilla's coronation in May. Camilla observed the service from the Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Office center balcony, alongside the Princess of Wales.