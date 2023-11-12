Princess Kate, Camilla slammed for ‘inappropriate’ conduct at Remembrance day

file footage

Queen Camilla and Kate Middleton sparked backlash for their inappropriately giddy appearances at Remembrance Sunday Service at the Cenotaph.



King Charles led the nation for a two-minute silence at the event, which is marked to honor lost war veterans from The Battle of Atlantic and the Korean War.

Camilla and Kate looked over the procession, comprising of 10,000 veterans and armed personnel members from the balcony of the Foreign Office.

In one of the photos, the twosome could be seen sharing a laugh, raising questions over their loyalty to the cause.

“Such a funny event,” wrote a user on X, formerly Twitter.

The royals opted for all-black ensembles to mark the somber event: long coats, matching-colored hats, pearl jewelry, and red poppies.

The Prince and Princess of Wales arrived at the Royal Albert Hall on Saturday, Nov. 11, after the King and Queen unveiled status of the late Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip.

The proceedings were kicked off by the Princess Royal, who led the Armed Forces Memorial at the National Memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire.

The Festival of Remembrance also took place shortly, which featured performances from popstar Chelsea Pensioner Colin Thackery, Calum Scott, Alfie Boe, and Katie Melua.