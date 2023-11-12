Meghan Markle faces major risk as golden opportunity emerges

The former actress has reportedly been in the works of finding her next career path

The possibility of Meghan Markle dipping her toes in realty television may come with great risk as it could damage her brand.

Publicist Mayan Riaz spoke to The Mirror and claimed that the Duchess of Sussex needed to consider the odds when deciding to commit to a television career amid reports suggesting that she may consider starring in Real Housewives.

Speaking about the benefit of a reality television career, Riaz said that the Suits actress would appear more relatable to the public, something which she has not been able to do since her time in Hollywood.

"On one hand, it could make her appear more relatable and approachable to a wider audience, humanizing her public image."

On the flip side, the former actress ran the risk of reducing her credibility owing to her past image as a royal and as an individual that failed to chalk up their own successful solo career due to her beef with the Firm.

"However, it may also be perceived as a departure from her previous roles and responsibilities, potentially diminishing her credibility and the perception of her elite status. Ultimately, it would depend on how she navigates the platform and the narrative she chooses to present."