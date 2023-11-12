Sophie Turner enjoys night out with Dakota Johnson amid romance with Peregrine Pearson

Sophie Turner showcased a chic look in a lengthy black coat and leather boots during an outing with Dakota Johnson in New York City on Saturday night.

The 27-year-old actress, recently separated from ex Joe Jonas, 34, enjoyed a night out with her friend Dakota, 34, in Midtown Manhattan until the early hours.

ALSO READ: Joe Jonas trying to 'play it cool' amid Sophie Turner's 'worrying' romance

Sophie opted for a casual yet stylish ensemble with a green sweatshirt and embellished black jeans. Dakota exuded effortless chic in a black split denim skirt paired with knee-high leather boots.

The duo appeared to be in high spirits, captured smiling as they exited their private car onto the streets.

Following her split from Joe Jonas, Sophie has been actively caring for their three-year-old Willa and 16-month-old Delphine daughters, while Joe commenced performances with The Jonas Brothers in Spokane, WA.

Sophie is set to spend Christmas with their daughters from December 16 to January 7, with a New York trial to address custody matters scheduled for January 2.

Meanwhile, the Game of Thrones star was photographed on Saturday in Paris, sharing a kiss with British aristocrat Peregrine "Perry" Pearson.

ALSO READ: Joe Jonas trying to 'play it cool' amid Sophie Turner's 'worrying' romance

The pair were photographed arriving at the stadium in a group for the final match of the men’s Rugby World Cup, where Turner unveiled the Webb Ellis Cup with retired rugby player Dan Carter.