Joe Jonas trying to 'play it cool' amid Sophie Turner's 'worrying' romance

Sophie Turner is gearing up to let love into her life once again.

The Game of Thrones alum was spotted locking lips with British aristocrat Peregrine ‘Perry’ Pearson last month, in the wake of her bitter divorce battle with estranged husband Joe Jonas.

Speaking to Life & Style, a source revealed the actress is “quite taken” with her new beau, though they noted “it’s not serious or anything like that.”

Meanwhile, the Sucker singer is said to be "playing it cool. He’ll be watching this play out from a distance.”

Pearson, who is the Heir to the 4th Viscount Cowdray, also broke up with his girlfriend of three years, Princess Maria-Olympia of Greece and Denmark around the same time as Turner.

The insider explained that the Do Revenge actress was forced to abandon her friends among the British aristocracy after marrying the Jonas Brothers star in 2019.

Hence, Perry is right up her alley, who is reintroducing the mom of two to his circle, and she’s “loving it,” according to the source.

“The fact that they’re both on the rebound is a little worrying, but Sophie is making out that it’s not serious or anything like that. She’s just ready to have fun and let loose a little,” they continued.

“Sophie doesn’t feel guilty for moving on with Perry — at all,” the source added.