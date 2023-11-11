Kim Kardashian shares traits for 'future Mr Perfect'

Kim Kardashian took a pointed jab at her ex-husband Kanye West as she outlined a set of criteria for her 'future Mr. Perfect.'
The 42-year-old reality TV star, who has four children with the 46-year-old rapper, finalized their divorce in November 2022 following a contentious two-year legal battle.
Kanye is currently married to Bianca Censori, 28, with whom he tied the knot under a confidential marriage license in December, just a month after the divorce was finalized.
On the latest episode of The Kardashians, Kim, flying to Las Vegas on her private plane for hairstylist Chris Appleton's wedding to actor Lukas Gage, was asked if she had 'one more wedding in her' by Chris.
Taking a dig at her ex the TV personality revealed her next man must not 'air their dirty laundry' after Kanye publicly hit out at the Kardashian family multiple times after their split.
Last year, he accused the family of 'basically kidnapping' his daughter Chicago on his Instagram while Kim's sister Khloe begged him to 'stop tearing Kimberly down and using our family when you want to deflect.
