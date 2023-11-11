See: Khloe Kardashian shares glimpses from Dream Kardashian's 7th birthday

Khloe Kardashian shares glimpses from Dream Kardashian's 7th birthday

Khloe Kardashian couldn't be more happy for her niece Dream Kardashian turning seven with a beauty-themed birthday party.



The daughter of Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna had her makeup and hair done by Ash Holm and Irinel de León to start the Nov. 10 celebrations, and she later changed into an all-pink outfit to fit the theme of the event.

Dream greeted guests, including her cousin True Thompson, whom Khloe shares with her ex-partner Tristan Thompson, under a huge outdoor balloon arch that showcased a life-size cutout of her cartoon avatar, as seen in videos that Khloe posted on Instagram Stories.

Upon entering, guests were taken aback by a ball pit known as "Dream's Bubble Bath."

Other activities included creating homemade lip gloss, face masks, and a station where Dream and her friends could personalize toiletry bags.

Khloe also hired Cake Gourmet Sugar Service to supply candies like cucumber slice macaroons and cookies adorned with Dream's face in a mud mask in order to make sure the celebration was as sugary as it could be.

A three-tiered cake decorated with spa-themed décor and a shaved ice bar completed the kids' event.

"Dream's seventh birthday," Khloe expressed her delight in one video. "Yummy yummy!"



